JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — For the fifth year in a row, The Walton Tribune was honored as the top newspaper in Georgia for its size.
The Tribune received the award Friday night during the 134th annual convention of the Georgia Press Association at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.
General Excellence awards are based on overall evaluation of the newspaper, in the editorial and advertising contests sponsored by GPA. Nearly 50 newspapers from around the state entered work from 2020.
Also earning General Excellence honors were the Brunswick News, the Valdosta Daily Times, the Oconee Enterprise, the Champion of Decatur and Smoke Signals of Big Canoe.
David Clemons
David Clemons is the editor and publisher of The Walton Tribune.
“I am so proud of our team for the work they do every day — especially last year as we dealt with a pandemic and all the effects that had on local businesses, schools, health care and more,” Editor and Publisher David Clemons said.
“To have it recognized by our peers is truly an honor.”
The Tribune won Ad Idea of the Year for the first time, for an advertisement in the Gridiron Guide magazine for Davis Family Orthodontics.
Editorial awards won by The Tribune include:
- Best Use of Graphics and Illustration (Albert and Dorothy Jenkins Award): David Clemons, first place, weekly newspapers
- Best Photo Gallery on a Newspaper Website: Deborah Stewart, third place, weekly newspapers
- Page One: David Clemons, third place
- Business Writing: Andrew Kenneson, first place
- Magazine Product: The Tribune, third place
- Best Editorial Page (J.C. Williams Trophy): The Tribune, second place
- Serious Column (Otis A. Brumby Trophy): David Clemons, first place
- Breaking News Writing: Stephen Milligan, third place
- Headline Writing: David Clemons, first place
- Feature Photo: Stephen Milligan, second place
- Feature Writing: David Clemons, second place
- Lifestyle/Feature Column: David Clemons, first place; Andrew Kenneson, second place
- Layout and Design: The Tribune, first place
- Photo Essay: The Tribune, third place
- Education Writing: Stephen Milligan, third place
- Editorial Writing (H.H. Dean Trophy): David Clemons, first place
- Sports Feature Photo: Brett Fowler, second place; Fowler, third place
- Sports Section: The Tribune, first place
- Sports Coverage Story: Stephen Milligan, second place
- Sports Feature Story: Brett Fowler, third place
- Sports Column: David Johnson, first place; Brett Fowler, second place; Chris Bridges, third place
- Sports Photo: Brett Fowler, first place; Fowler, third place
- Investigative Reporting: David Clemons, third place, Division C
- Community Service (W.G. Sutlive Trophy): The Tribune, second place
- Local News Coverage (W. Trox Bankston Trophy): The Tribune, second place
Advertising awards won by The Tribune and its business partners include:
- Real Estate: Algin Realty, first place; Reliant Homes, second place
- Motor Vehicle: Loganville Ford, first place
- Health Care: Davis Family Orthodontics, first place
- Home Furnishings and Appliances: Mattress Choice, first place
- Apparel, Jewelry and Accessories: Blue Hound Custom Tees, first place; Winged Foot Running & Walking, second place
- Nontraditional: #WaltonStrong Visions 2020, second place
- Miscellaneous: “Working to Keep Walton Strong,” second place
- Online Banner or Tile Ad: State Rep. Bruce Williamson, second place
- Full Color: Monroe Golf & Country Club, first place; Liberty First Bank, second place
- Spot Color: Magnolia Salon, first place; Alcovy Internal Medicine, second place
- Newspaper Promotion: “Unmatched Coverage of Friday Night Football,” second place
- Special Section: Election Guide 2020, first place; George Walton Academy 50th anniversary, second place
- Classified Section: The Tribune, second place
- Small Page Ad: Your Pie, first place; Monroe Animal Care Hospital, second place
- Advertising Campaign: Liberty First Bank, first place; Britt’s Home Furnishings, second place
Patrick Graham of Monroe owns The Tribune and The Covington News, which also won several awards Friday night in its classification.
- Editorial awards won by The News include:
- Special Issues: The News, third place
- Community Service (W.G. Sutlive Trophy): Tom Spigolon, second place; Spigolon, third place
- Best Newspaper Website: covnews.com, third place, weekly newspapers
- Magazine Product: The News, third place
- Enterprise Story: Tom Spigolon, first place; Taylor Beck, second place
Advertising awards won by The News and its business partners include:
- Food: Blue Willow Inn, second place
- Service/Institutional: Providence Classical Christian School, first place
- Nontraditional: COVID-19 closures and updates, first place; Newcomers’ Guide, second place
- Spot Color: Iron Will Dog Training, first place
- Signature Page, Law enforcement salute, first place
