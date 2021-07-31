JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — For the fifth year in a row, The Walton Tribune was honored as the top newspaper in Georgia for its size.

The Tribune received the award Friday night during the 134th annual convention of the Georgia Press Association at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.

General Excellence awards are based on overall evaluation of the newspaper, in the editorial and advertising contests sponsored by GPA. Nearly 50 newspapers from around the state entered work from 2020.

Also earning General Excellence honors were the Brunswick News, the Valdosta Daily Times, the Oconee Enterprise, the Champion of Decatur and Smoke Signals of Big Canoe.

David Clemons David Clemons is the editor and publisher of The Walton Tribune.

“I am so proud of our team for the work they do every day — especially last year as we dealt with a pandemic and all the effects that had on local businesses, schools, health care and more,” Editor and Publisher David Clemons said.

“To have it recognized by our peers is truly an honor.”

The Tribune won Ad Idea of the Year for the first time, for an advertisement in the Gridiron Guide magazine for Davis Family Orthodontics.

Editorial awards won by The Tribune include:

Best Use of Graphics and Illustration (Albert and Dorothy Jenkins Award): David Clemons, first place, weekly newspapers

Best Photo Gallery on a Newspaper Website: Deborah Stewart, third place, weekly newspapers

Page One: David Clemons, third place

Business Writing: Andrew Kenneson, first place

Magazine Product: The Tribune, third place

Best Editorial Page (J.C. Williams Trophy): The Tribune, second place

Serious Column (Otis A. Brumby Trophy): David Clemons, first place

Breaking News Writing: Stephen Milligan, third place

Headline Writing: David Clemons, first place

Feature Photo: Stephen Milligan, second place

Feature Writing: David Clemons, second place

Lifestyle/Feature Column: David Clemons, first place; Andrew Kenneson, second place

Layout and Design: The Tribune, first place

Photo Essay: The Tribune, third place

Education Writing: Stephen Milligan, third place

Editorial Writing (H.H. Dean Trophy): David Clemons, first place

Sports Feature Photo: Brett Fowler, second place; Fowler, third place

Sports Section: The Tribune, first place

Sports Coverage Story: Stephen Milligan, second place

Sports Feature Story: Brett Fowler, third place

Sports Column: David Johnson, first place; Brett Fowler, second place; Chris Bridges, third place

Sports Photo: Brett Fowler, first place; Fowler, third place

Investigative Reporting: David Clemons, third place, Division C

Community Service (W.G. Sutlive Trophy): The Tribune, second place

Local News Coverage (W. Trox Bankston Trophy): The Tribune, second place

Advertising awards won by The Tribune and its business partners include:

Real Estate: Algin Realty, first place; Reliant Homes, second place

Motor Vehicle: Loganville Ford, first place

Health Care: Davis Family Orthodontics, first place

Home Furnishings and Appliances: Mattress Choice, first place

Apparel, Jewelry and Accessories: Blue Hound Custom Tees, first place; Winged Foot Running & Walking, second place

Nontraditional: #WaltonStrong Visions 2020, second place

Miscellaneous: “Working to Keep Walton Strong,” second place

Online Banner or Tile Ad: State Rep. Bruce Williamson, second place

Full Color: Monroe Golf & Country Club, first place; Liberty First Bank, second place

Spot Color: Magnolia Salon, first place; Alcovy Internal Medicine, second place

Newspaper Promotion: “Unmatched Coverage of Friday Night Football,” second place

Special Section: Election Guide 2020, first place; George Walton Academy 50th anniversary, second place

Classified Section: The Tribune, second place

Small Page Ad: Your Pie, first place; Monroe Animal Care Hospital, second place

Advertising Campaign: Liberty First Bank, first place; Britt’s Home Furnishings, second place

Patrick Graham of Monroe owns The Tribune and The Covington News, which also won several awards Friday night in its classification.

Editorial awards won by The News include:

Special Issues: The News, third place

Community Service (W.G. Sutlive Trophy): Tom Spigolon, second place; Spigolon, third place

Best Newspaper Website: covnews.com, third place, weekly newspapers

Magazine Product: The News, third place

Enterprise Story: Tom Spigolon, first place; Taylor Beck, second place

Advertising awards won by The News and its business partners include: