MONROE, Ga. — No one was hurt Sunday when a barn that doubled as an apartment burned.
Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the 2000 block of Whitney Road after 11 a.m. and found the barn fully involved in flames.
Assistant Chief Craig League said the building served as a workshop and apartment which housed a family member of the property owner.
League said it appeared the fire was caused by the embers from a fire pit outside the building.
No one was hurt and everyone escaped. The occupant will be staying with the family, which lives in the main home on the property, League said.
