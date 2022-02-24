Loganville Police Department officers responded to an accident with injuries at 1:19 p.m. Thursday on Highway 78 at the entrance to Walmart. Officers arrived on scene and determined that a motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in the accident, according to Loganville city spokesman Robbie Schwartz. The driver of the motorcycle was transported by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Details about the driver are not being released at this time pending further investigation by the Loganville Police Department Accident Investigation Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.