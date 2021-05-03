MONROE, Ga. — The storm that hit in the Gratis community Monday was a tornado.
The National Weather Service cited a video in confirming the EF0 tornado that struck in the area of Ike Stone Road at 12:37 p.m. Monday.
A resident nearby shot a cellphone video and posted it to social media. In its survey of storm damage Monday, the weather service said the video was used to confirm the tornado.
One home off Ike Stone Road sustained shingle and siding damage, according to the weather service.
News of the storm being a confirmed tornado won’t come as a surprise to Martha Trollinger, who was convinced it was a twister that caused damage at her property.
“I thought the windows were going to blow out,” she said. “It sounded like a train coming through.”
No one was hurt.
The last confirmed tornado in Walton County was Aug. 1, 2018, along Social Circle-Fairplay Road.
A man was killed in Douglasville when strong winds brought a tree down on top of a vehicle. The weather service said a possible tornado in that area brought down trees along Kings Highway.
A tornado was cited for the partial collapse of an apartment building at Riverside Drive and Fulton Industrial Boulevard west of Atlanta.
In Barrow County, several trees fell and a home near Old Peppers Road and Jackson Trail Road was damaged about 2 miles east-northeast of Bethlehem.
