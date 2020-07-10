COVINGTON, Ga. — A woman died after being found at a Newton County home with what the authorities are calling “penetrating wounds.”
Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to a home on White Birch Drive in unincorporated Covington about an injured woman. Those deputies found 32-year-old Cassandra Arnold with wounds.
She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Communications officer Caitlin Jett said the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Eric Almond at 678-625-1453 or ealmond@newtonsheriffga.org, or call the anonymous tip line at 678-625-1585.
