The coronavirus outbreak is continuing its spread across Georgia with 99 cases confirmed as of noon Sunday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health also said the case is now confirmed for the first time in Athens-Clarke County (with two patients testing positive) and in Newton County.
Covington firefighters responded to a call to assist a patient who exhibited symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The firefighters self-quarantined afterward, but at the time the DPH did not believe the patient had the virus that has sparked a global pandemic.
The firefighters then ended their voluntary quarantine.
But about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the state Public Health Department advised Newton County emergency managers and the Fire Department the patient in fact did test positive for COVID-19.
The firefighters will be quarantined for 10 days, but in a statement Sunday, the city said they did not show symptoms and the state does not think it’s necessary to test them.
The state still has had just one death from the virus.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency Saturday, believed to be the first such emergency in state history. Kemp activated the National Guard to keep materials flowing across the state.
All schools in Walton County will be closed Monday, and most city offices in Monroe will be closed to the public starting Monday, although services will remain available.