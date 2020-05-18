MONROE, Ga. — Nine Walton County residents have died from COVID-19, the state said Monday night.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said nine Walton residents have died and 164 have contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak, as of 7 p.m. Monday.
In all, the state has seen 1,649 deaths from 38,283 cases.
Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe reported Monday. it’s had six resident deaths and 45 confirmed cases in residents out of 137 residents. That’s an increase from three resident deaths and 39 resident cases on Friday, the last day for a report from the Georgia Department of Community Health.
DCH said 13 residents of The Pearl at Loganville, a memory care facility, had contracted COVID-19 and four had died.
One resident of The Retreat at Loganville has contracted COVID-19, but there have been no deaths.
The most recent reported Walton County death was a man. To date, the ages of men locally killed by COVID-19 are 56, 65, 74, 74, 75 and 87. Some of these ages are different than those reported Friday, the last time a local death was noted by DPH.
Female victims have been 72, 83 and 90 years old.
All nine of the local residents who have died from COVID-19 either had underlying health issues, or it was unknown if they did.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday said Georgia has improved its standing among peers on testing. The state now ranks 21st out of 54 states and territories on the current percentage of total population tested, up from 46th a month earlier.
Among the 23 states with more than 5 million residents, Georgia is eighth.
“Our focus on increased testing is yielding strong results as the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Department of Public Health and various public and private-sector partners continue to work nonstop to improve access to COVID-19 testing for Georgians,” Kemp said.
“We are working tirelessly to move the needle on testing as we take measured steps to safely reopen the Peach State.”
Kemp’s office said 3.3% of Georgians had been tested for COVID-19. The state passed the 300,000 mark in tests completed Friday, and more than 64,000 were completed over the weekend.