MONROE, Ga. — Police investigated a burglary at a gas station Monday morning.
Officer Shannon Haynes said it happened at the Valero at 914 N. Broad St.
The Criminal Investigations Division was processing the scene, Haynes said.
Anyone with information may contact the Police Department at 770-267-7576 to be connected with investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.