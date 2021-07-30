One year ago today, this editorial page urged readers to stay vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.
Things seemed pretty grim at the end of July 2020. There was exactly one critical care bed available in the 12-county Athens region, including Walton County.
There were 10 such beds open as of Thursday, so we’re a little better now than we were then, but doesn’t it feel like we’re on the cusp of taking another step back?
The delta variant is raging and that dip in new-case numbers has been erased.
We get it: There is definitely COVID fatigue. You’re tired of reading about it, we’re tired of writing about it and we’re all tired of thinking about it.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus doesn’t care what we want. It just likes to spread.
So we’re going to have to be alert and work to stop its spread. And if you haven’t had the vaccine because of concerns, address those with your health care provider.
We’ve got to keep our economy moving, but we also have to protect precious lives. It’s on all of us to make that happen, and the time to act is now.
