MONROE, Ga. — Twenty-four hours after polls closed, absentee ballots in Walton County were counted.
The results confirmed two incumbents won their races to stay on the Board of Commissioners and the 1% sales tax for transportation had failed.
Meanwhile, the number of ballots left to be counted in the state dwindled to 122,535 as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.
"Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state's top elections official, said.
"We have long anticipated — and said publicly — that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We're on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard.
"It's important to act quickly, but it's more important to get it right."
By 8 p.m., President Donald Trump's vote total had dipped below 50% in Georgia. He was at 49.84% with Democratic nominee Joe Biden trailing by 44,250 votes out of nearly 4.9 million cast.
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., also had a margin in danger of falling below 50%. If that happens, he could be forced into a January runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
The Georgia Republican Party and Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit in Chatham County Superior Court, alleging the county improperly was counting absentee ballots received after the 7 p.m. Tuesday deadline, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Carrying Georgia's 16 electoral votes would put Biden over the top for victory.
Walton County
District 2 Commissioner Mark Banks and District 6 Commissioner Kirklyn Dixon won new terms on the Board of Commissioners.
Banks, a Republican from Loganville, won a landslide against Democratic challenger Fiera Hill. He had nearly 65% of the vote.
Dixon, of Monroe, ran for the first time as a Republican. He won reelection to the seat four years ago against Democrat Lidia Garrett and won this time too with just under 57% of the vote.
The T-SPLOST vote, which would have raised up to $60 million over five years for road projects in Walton County, was rejected. It lost by 661 votes out of more than 48,000 cast.
Trump and Perdue carried Walton County by huge margins. Trump had 74% of the vote locally, slightly ahead of the senator seeking a second term.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, earned a spot in the runoff for the special election to fill out former Sen. Johnny Isakson's term. However, Loeffler (45.25%) and Rep. Doug Collins (24.57%), a Republican from Gainesville, were the top vote-getters in Walton County. Warnock had 16.78% in Walton.
Provisional ballots, and any straggling overseas military ballots, still must be counted.
General Assembly
Both of Walton County's representatives in the state Senate were reelected, absentee ballots confirmed.
Burt Jones, R-Jackson, got nearly 68% of the vote against Veronica Brinson, a Macon attorney. Jones gets a new two-year term in District 25, which includes Jersey, Social Circle and Walnut Grove.
Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, pulled nearly 61% against University of Georgia law student Zachary Perry. Cowsert will continue to represent Clarke, Oconee and Walton counties in District 46.
Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, was determined to have won Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.