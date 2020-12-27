Hospitals across the area are at the peak of COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday, Athens-area hospitals saw 41.2% of patients admitted with COVID-19. That’s the highest level since the pandemic began.
The state groups hospitals by region, with Piedmont Athens Medical Center being the hub for a 12-county area including Walton.
The state said Region E had 541 patients in hospitals as of Sunday night, with 223 of them diagnosed with the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Most intensive care beds were in use. Of the 70 beds in the region, 67 were in use Sunday night.
The state reported 76% of 469 inpatient beds were in use, and 46% of 66 emergency department beds were filled.
In all, Walton County has seen 4,261 cases as of Sunday, with 796 of them (18.7%) confirmed in the past two weeks.
There have been 84 deaths in Walton County from COVID-19.
