MONROE, Ga. — Tropical storm-force winds are expected in Walton County in the next 36 hours.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a tropical storm warning covering Walton County shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The weather service expects the remnants of Hurricane Zeta to bring winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph and maybe up to 57 mph, to the area.
Residents are urged to protect their property for the chance of limited wind damage.
A flash flood watch is also in effect through Thursday evening.
At 11 a.m., the center of Zeta was about 380 miles south-southwest of New Orleans and moving north at 18 mph.
Conditions were beginning to deteriorate along portions of the northern Gulf Coast, and the National Hurricane Center warned that life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds were likely later Wednesday.
A hurricane warning was in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama line, including metro New Orleans.
