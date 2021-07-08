Brooke Elaine Yarter, 29, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Ms. Yarter was born in Athens on Jan. 14, 1992, to Jay William Yarter and Stephanie Davis Yarter of Monroe.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob Yarter and Sandra Yarter.
Brooke enjoyed many things in her life, one being the Great Smoky Mountains. She traveled with family several times each year, visiting Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She loved her mother/daughter trips to the mountains as well. Riding through the mountains looking for bears was her favorite thing to do. She also loved her toy poodle, Rambo. He was her best friend.
Brooke was a very talented artist. She loved painting murals of the things she loved: childhood pets, deer, bears and many species of wildlife with mountain scenes were some of her favorites. She also made little girl bows and had her own monogramming virtual shop. Brooke loved her job dearly teaching “her” little ones. She held them close to her heart as if they were her own.
Brooke had a heart of gold and she loved Jesus. She was filled with Jesus in everything she did and it always showed. She always put others before herself. Brooke had an impact on many people throughout her life. To know Brooke was to love Brooke.
Surviving members of the family are her parents, Jay and Stephanie Yarter; brother and sister-in-law, Blake and Kaitlyn Yarter; grandparents, James Marvin Davis (Papa), Brenda Richardson Davis (Gangy); great-granddaddy, Usher Richardson (Big Daddy); several cousins; and favorite little companion, Rambo.
A visitation will be Friday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Friday in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Buster Brown officiating.
Burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
