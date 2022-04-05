MONROE, Ga. — Funeral services will be Thursday afternoon for John T. Thompson.
The retired grocer died Sunday. He was 92.
Services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Monroe, where he was a longtime member.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church.
Burial will follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe with Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of the arrangements.
Thompson is remembered as “a hard-working businessman that always took care of his customers and anybody that needed help along the way,” his son Greg Thompson said Tuesday. “Great family man.”
Thompson was originally from Porterdale. His father worked in a local mill and his father-in-law worked in a furniture store.
He was the longtime owner of John’s Supermarket, which has operated for more than half a century in downtown Monroe. The store now continues under the direction of his son Greg, and grandson Michael has joined the family business in recent years with the addition of a restaurant, Bistro South.
Thompson got early experience in the grocery business at Quality Food Market, a store that’s not affiliated with the Quality Foods operating in Monroe today.
Big Apple Supermarket, a grocer on Midland Avenue in downtown Monroe, opened in 1959. Thompson worked for three months as assistant manager before being promoted when manager Marlin Whitley got a job running bigger stores out of Atlanta.
Thompson took the plunge into business for himself when he bought Byrd Brothers Super Market in Loganville in late August 1965 as 33-year owners Mr. and Mrs. Cliff H. Byrd retired.
The store later took on the name Thompson’s Foodland, and he also acquired Thompson’s Red & White Food Store in Covington.
The young business expanded again in September 1968 with the purchase of Still’s Super Market on South Broad Street in Monroe. He changed the name to John’s Thriftown and got right to work on a major renovation.
The store became John’s Supermarket in the 1970s. Greg Thompson took over the store in the late 1980s.
“We’re fortunate to be here in Walton County,” John Thompson told The Walton Tribune for a story in January 1978. “People are dedicated and the county is definitely experiencing growth.”
John and Jo Thompson bought a share in the Otasco store on North Broad Street, selling hardware, appliance and automotive items, the early 1970s and became total owners in June 1975. They sold it in the early ’80s and the chain has since closed.
The Thompsons were married 69 years.
Thompson was involved in the Kiwanis Club of Monroe, serving as president in 1965, along with the Walton County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Monroe Development Association. He was also a member of the advisory board of the National Bank of Walton County, now Synovus, and affiliated with the Boys & Girls Club locally.
