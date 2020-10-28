Early voting is in the final days as the general election is less than a week away.

The last day for in-person advance voting is Friday. Polls are open weekdays at Nowell Recreation Center in downtown Monroe and Meridian Park in Loganville.

Voting starts at 8 a.m. each day and continues until 4:30 p.m. in Loganville and 6 p.m. in Monroe.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, more than 2.9 million ballots had been cast across the state. That includes nearly 2 million votes made in person, and more than 1 million voted by absentee ballot.

The turnout for early voting is nearly twice that of a similar point in the 2016 election cycle. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office said there has been a nearly 640% increase in absentee-by-mail ballots accepted by this point in the election cycle.

Georgians turned out in record numbers Saturday for the only day of weekend voting in most of the state, including Walton County. More than 126,000 people voted in a single day around the state.

Election Day Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. across Georgia. Find information about your polling place and voting distr…

Raffensperger reminded voters Monday to complete their absentee ballots. None will be accepted after 7 p.m. on Election Day.