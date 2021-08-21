MONROE, Ga. — Intensive care beds in northeast Georgia are filling up fast.
Nearly 99% of ICU beds in the 12-county Region E centered around Athens, and including Walton County, were filled as of Friday. That represents 73 people filling hospital beds for the most medically fragile patients.
The number of beds in use has surged in recent weeks as the delta variant of COVID-19 has reminded the world it is not finished with the pandemic.
Still, the ICU bed usage is less than at the peak of 92 on Jan. 11.
Seventy-one emergency beds were filled, about half of what is available in Region E.
Nearly two-thirds of ventilators were in use.
Meanwhile, the Democratic mayors of four Georgia cities asked Gov. Brian Kemp to impose a mask mandate inside state buildings to show he is interested in the health of Georgians as well as the economy.
An open letter sent to the Republican governor Friday by Mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, Hardie Davis of Augusta, Van Johnson of Savannah and Mayor Kelly Girtz of Athens came one day after Kemp issued an executive order prohibiting local governments from imposing any restrictions related to COVID-19.
Kemp cited the need to protect small businesses from government interference.
“As mayors representing nearly 10% of Georgia’s population, we understand all too well how important it is to keep our small business owners prosperous,” the letter stated. “At the same time, our business owners … have also asked us repeatedly to ensure that their workers and customers can be safe throughout our communities.”
The letter went on to argue that while Kemp may find it politically expedient to side with supporters of former President Donald Trump who oppose mask or vaccine mandates, the mayors are more concerned with protecting the health of Georgians who, they argued, overwhelmingly support smart public health measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.
At a news conference Thursday, Kemp said he has no problem with business owners who wish to require mask wearing or vaccinations for their employees and customers. However, he said he opposes local governments dictating to those business owners.
“Local governments will not be able to force businesses to become the mask police or vaccine police,” he said after issuing the order.
Georgia passed the 1 million mark this week for confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of Friday afternoon, 70,108 Georgians had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and the virus was responsible for 22,199 confirmed or probable deaths, the state Department of Public Health reported.
Walton County has seen nearly 12,200 cases including 840 in the past two weeks. There have been 244 deaths locally.
