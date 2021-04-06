Walnut Grove High School is making a splash in the girls basketball scene in the state of Georgia with its latest coaching hire.
Pending approval from the Walton County Board of Education, Kevin Furtado has been tabbed to lead the Lady Warriors hoop program.
Furtado has spent the past seven years as the head girls coach at Lake Oconee Academy in Greensboro. He led the Lady Titans to the Region 8-A Public title and an appearance in the Elite Eight this past season while also coaching the Class A-Public girls Player of the Year, Destiny McClendon.
“I loved building this program. It’s going to be missed,” Furtado said of his time at Lake Oconee Academy. “But I actually interviewed with Taylor (Brooks) five years ago and was in agreement to come over, but it didn’t work out. I really loved (Walnut Grove) right then and know it’s got some great potential and some great kids.”
One of the biggest draws to Walnut Grove for Furtado was the recent addition of principal Lindsey Allen. Allen spent time as an assistant principal at Buford High School, a school know for being a powerhouse in the world of high school athletics, including girls basketball.
“That was a great selling point for me,” Furtado said. “No one can really match what Buford does, but he brings that Buford culture with him. I really like what he and Taylor (Brooks) are doing. They’re putting a big emphasis on building that program and building it the right way. Not just winning games, but building the right culture.”
Furtado has been around the high school game for over 30 years in both the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association. He has a won over 470 games in his career with stops at Pinecrest Academy, Tattnall Square Academy and Alcovy High School.
Off the court, Furtado hosts the Championship Vision Basketball podcast. He credits the podcast with helping him grow as a coach.
“It’s a fun podcast where I interview coaches from all around the country,” Furtado said. “I’m just trying to learn the game more and meet a lot of great coaches. It’s put me in contact with some awesome coaches from all over the country.”
Furtado has already hit the ground running. Over the weekend he created a new Twitter account for the Lady Warriors program and sent out a few tweets on things he wanted his future players to be paying attention to during the NCAA Women’s basketball tournament.
“It’s going to take a lot of work,” Furtado said. “But my assistant and I feel very confident we can make some changes.”
