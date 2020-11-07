MONROE, Ga. — The $60 million T-SPLOST for roadwork in Walton County failed in Tuesday’s election.
With all precincts reporting, but a handful of provisional ballots remaining to be counted, voters rejected the sales tax hike with 24,510 votes against (50.68%) and 23,849 for it (49.32%).
The measure would have raised the sales tax in Walton County by a penny on the dollar, to 8%, over no more than five years. The extra money would have gone into a fund for roadwork, split among the cities and the county as a whole.
County officials said the T-SPLOST would have unlocked access to more state funding as well.
High on the list were a ramp from West Spring Street to the eastbound lanes of U.S. 78 in Monroe, improvements to Atlanta Highway in front of the Loganville Town Centre, and work on the intersection of state Routes 138 and 81.
The tax had a sunset of five years or $60 million raised. It was approved by the Board of Commissioners and the seven city councils in Walton County, but required approval at the ballot box as well.
Voters renewed a special purpose local-option sales tax in 2018, for capital improvements around the county.
Transportation and parks projects topped the list for that $60 million spending plan.
A similar special tax for education, the E-SPLOST, was renewed by a wide margin in 2016 but didn’t take effect until 2018. It goes for capital projects such as school buildings, technology and buses.
