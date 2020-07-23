Editor's Note

Gwinnett County police said late Thursday Asha Bluett had returned home safely. The headline of this story has been updated.

Asha Bluett, 16, of Loganville, Ga., was discovered missing Thursday morning, July 23, 2020.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager who likely needs help.

Asha Bluett, 16, disappeared from her family's home in the 1500 block of Julianna Drive sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday. That's in unincorporated Loganville in eastern Gwinnett County.

Bluett is Black and has a ponytail with shaved sides. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white stripes and a white shirt. She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Her family told police she is on foot and likely may not know where she is. Gwinnett police Cpl. Collin Flynn said Bluett has a diminished mental capacity and requires constant medical attention.

Anyone with information about Bluett's condition should contact police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Cite case No. 20-054276.

