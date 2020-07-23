Asha Bluett Asha Bluett, 16, of Loganville, Ga., was discovered missing Thursday morning, July 23, 2020.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager who likely needs help.

Asha Bluett, 16, disappeared from her family's home in the 1500 block of Julianna Drive sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday. That's in unincorporated Loganville in eastern Gwinnett County.

Bluett is Black and has a ponytail with shaved sides. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white stripes and a white shirt. She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Her family told police she is on foot and likely may not know where she is. Gwinnett police Cpl. Collin Flynn said Bluett has a diminished mental capacity and requires constant medical attention.

GCPD is asking for the public's help in finding Asha Bluett. She is 16 years old and disappeared from her home on Julianna Dr in Loganville last night. She has a diminished mental capacity and may not know where she is. For more info click here: https://t.co/pQnZiBNbAl pic.twitter.com/AZQosIrqqQ — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 23, 2020

Anyone with information about Bluett's condition should contact police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Cite case No. 20-054276.