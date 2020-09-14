LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A spill of hydraulic fluid has closed Georgia 81 in the Youth community.
Walton County Fire Rescue responded Monday afternoon to the incident at the intersection of Georgia 81, Youth-Monroe Road and Center Hill Church Road.
“It was reported a 5-gallon bucket of hydraulic fluid fell off a truck and has spilled into the roadway,” Assistant Chief Craig League said.
“Crews are applying spill control material to absorb the fluid.”
