WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — An undetermined number of students will be required to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, Walton County School District officials said Friday.
The students attend Walnut Grove High School. A district spokeswoman said administrators were notified Friday that three people “with known exposures outside of school” had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Callen Moore, the district’s public relations officer, said the positive tests “appear to be isolated, unrelated events” and the people have not been on campus since Aug. 4.
People who came in close contact with the three have been told they must self-isolate for 14 days. One parent told The Walton Tribune those students who were within 6 feet of the people with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes must be quarantined.
Moore issued this statement:
In accordance with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Administrative Order, WCSD has followed proper guidelines to identify and isolate individuals in close contact. Those individuals have already been notified by the school and will be required to complete a 14 day quarantine period at home before returning to school. It is not recommended that any other students or staff members be tested or quarantined at this time.
In addition to the school’s routine cleaning protocols, all affected areas will be sanitized with approved disinfectants today.
As we work to navigate this school year and our response to COVID-19, the Walton County School District remains committed to providing safe learning environments for students and staff. We will continue to work in partnership with local health officials to monitor the situation.
Walnut Grove’s volleyball team has been quarantined due to at least one positive test. The football team previously had a coach test positive during offseason workouts in June. Those have since resumed and the season is expected to begin Sept. 4.
Walton County has had 1,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in March. There have been 39 deaths and 120 people have required hospital care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.