MONROE, Ga. — Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting death early on Christmas Day.
The Monroe Police Department said it has secured a murder warrant against 25-year-old André Ladon Lackey. He’s wanted for the death of 32-year-old Kenney Lee Mitchell Jr.
Mitchell was and Lackey is from Monroe.
At about 12:50 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on Magnolia Terrace. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lackey had already left, officials said. He reportedly drove away in a white 2002 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Georgia license plate RIG8248.
Lackey is Black and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 154 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Lackey is urged to call Monroe police at 770-267-7576. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and instead of approaching him, call 911.
A cash reward is being offered for the location of Lackey.
