The city of Monroe has a new vice-mayor after the passing of former vice mayor Wayne Adcock.
Longtime city councilman Larry Bradley was elected to fill the role of vice mayor by an unanimous vote at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Bradley was elected to the city council in 2011 representing district four after a runoff.
Adcock served as vice-mayor until he lost his seat in 2010, but returned a few months later and was reelected vice-mayor. Total, Adcock served on the city council for over 25 years.
Because Adcock’s city council seat representing district 6 is still vacant, the city will hold a special election at the same time as the general election in November to fill the term through the end of 2021. The seat up for a full term in the November 2021 municipal elections.
In other business, the city approved a transfer of $500,000.00 from utility customer deposit cash account and $500,000.00 from utility reserve account to assist with cash flow in the Utility operating cash account.
The current utility customer deposit liability is $1,978,829. The balance in a cash account reversed for utility customer deposits is $1,179,890 and $1,557,990 in an investment account reserved for utility customer deposits; for a total of $2,737,880. The request to transfer $500,000 from the cash account to the Utility operating cash account will leave $2,237,880 in the account.
The balance in the Utility Reserve account is $1,333,114 and has held that balance for several years.
Both transfers will increase the utility operating cash account $1,000,000 to help with the future cash flow in the utility fund. Once stabilized again the intent is to replenish these funds back to current balances.
The measure was recommended for the council’s approval by Finance Committee last week during a called meeting.
The council also approved $20,000.00 for the design of all grading and drainage requirements for the proposed 16-unit t-hangar build at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport. The Airport Committee recommended the council approve the funds at last week’s called meeting.
A proposal of $16,016 for Blount Construction Company to apply cleaning and topcoat material to sections of Highland Avenue and Wayne Street was also approved.
The city will also get a new public Wi-Fi system after the council approved a request for $11,250 for the software to control the Wi-Fi system. The system can accommodate up to 500 people, but can be expanded in the future if needed.
The council also gave final approval for the Pilot Park rehabilitation project, coming in at a cost of $250,000, which was recommended for the council’s approval by the parks committee last week.
Bistro South, the soon to open restaurant located inside John’s supermarket, was approved for its on-premise beer/wise consumption license.
The council approved three change orders for the new police department at Walton Plaza to cover the purchase of a fire alarm and safety system, sprinkler system and door security/entry system.