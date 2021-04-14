MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe man died after a crash on state Route 11 Tuesday.
State troopers said 49-year-old Alfred G. King died at Piedmont Walton Hospital early Tuesday evening.
The Georgia State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash at 5:18 p.m. A Dodge Ram going north on Highway 11 was following a Kia Sorento too closely, and when the Kia slowed to turn right onto Pleasant Valley Road, the truck swerved to the right to avoid a collision but began to rotate clockwise, causing the left side of the truck to strike the Kia.
GSP Cpl. Cal Barton said the Dodge traveled partially off the east shoulder and overturned onto its left side.
Mary Davis, 60, of Mansfield, was driving the Kia. She was not injured.
Barton said King was not restrained but noted no alcohol or drug impairment was seen in either driver.
No charges were filed or are pending.
