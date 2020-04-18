MONROE, Ga. — North and middle Georgia could see a stormy Sunday for the second straight week.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Walton County area on Sunday morning. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain.
Highs will be in the low 60s, with an 80% chance of rain.
Overnight, lows will drop into the mid-50s and there’s a 90% chance of rain.
A flash flood watch will be in effect for most of north and middle Georgia from Sunday morning through Monday morning.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City says periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected beginning Sunday afternoon and will be moderate to heavy at times, with localized flooding possible.
Rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches are possible with locally higher amounts expected.