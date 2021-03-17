MONROE, Ga. — A dense fog advisory will be in effect for Walton and surrounding counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Visibility of 0.25 miles or less is expected across the majority of north and west central Georgia on Wednesday morning.
Expect hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Areas in the advisory area include Athens, Atlanta, Columbus, Macon and Rome.
The forecast Wednesday in the Athens area calls for a chance of showers in the morning and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the lower 60s with east winds of 5-10 mph.
The chance of rain is 60%.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening and remain possible after midnight. The chance of rain is 70%.
An outbreak of severe thunderstorms including long-track intense tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts is expected across the MS valley and Southeast today Wed. A High Risk has been issued across portions of LA, MS, and AL. Please see https://t.co/sSBMoEIquc for info. pic.twitter.com/UM6gZyQea4— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 17, 2021
Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning, giving way to partly sunny conditions with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.
Some of the storms Thursday morning could be severe.
Highs will be in the lower 70s with rain chances at 80%.
