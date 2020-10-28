MONROE, Ga. — A flash flood watch is in effect for Walton County and much of north Georgia.
Steady rainfall is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move across the Southeast.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued the watch for much of metro Atlanta and northwest Georgia on Monday, then expanded it to the east on Tuesday. The watch area now includes Walton County plus Covington and Athens.
Periods of heavy rainfall are expected Wednesday as the rain bands associated with Zeta move through the area. Associated rainfall totals of 2-3 inches are expected with some areas in north and northwest Georgia seeing more.
The watch will remain in effect until Thursday evening.
A tropical storm watch is also in effect for Walton County.
