SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A father and daughter were reported missing from their home in Gwinnett County on Thursday.
A woman returned to her home on Mistletoe Lane at about 2 p.m. and found her husband, 46-year-old William Smith, and their 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, missing, along with Smith’s black 2003 Toyota Tundra.
They were last known to be at home around noon Thursday.
Smith has a medical condition which requires immediate care and may be disoriented, Cpl. Michele Pihera of Gwinnett police said.
Smith is described as white, bald and thin. Brooklyn is petite with strawberry blonde hair. No clothing description was available for either.
The truck they were in could have a license plate of either PZN6234 or ADK9226.
If you have information to share in the case, call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Cite case No. 20-036299.