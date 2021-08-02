LOGANVILLE, Ga. — One person was injured in what police are describing as a road rage incident on Atlanta Highway.
The other person involved in the altercation was being interviewed by police detectives Monday afternoon, city spokesman Robbie Schwartz said.
It happened on the westbound lanes of the highway near Main Street just before 11:45 a.m.
Schwartz said two men exchanged gunfire after a collision.
One of the men had multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance took him to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Schwartz said there were no other reports of injuries and everyone involved in the incident was believed to be accounted for as of early Monday afternoon.
Wow! Traffic in Loganville was extra crazy today. Loganville Middle School had an event for 6th graders from 9-12:30pm today. Leaving McCullers Rd at 8:45am and arriving at the school off Bay Creek Church at 9:30am. Traffic stayed heavy right up to and after the incident. I can’t help but wonder if the congestion plus collision fueled this road rage shooting. I mean, folks were driving on the wrong side of the road during the morning commute. Loganville was nuts today! Everyone needs to give themselves extra commute time for the next few weeks.
