ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are calling on all Georgians to implement “Four Things for Four Weeks” into their daily routines to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Today, I am encouraging all Georgians — from every corner of our great state — to do four things for four weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Kemp said Tuesday.
“If Georgians commit to wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing their hands regularly, and following the guidance in our Executive Order and from public health officials, we can make incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19. Together, we can protect our loved ones, revive our economy and continue to take measured steps forward.”
“Georgians, we need your help,” Toomey said. “By implementing these simple — but effective — practices, we can slow the spread of the coronavirus and continue on a path toward ultimately defeating COVID-19.”
To stop the spread of COVID-19, Kemp and Toomey are asking all Georgians to follow these four steps:
- Wear a mask when out in public or when you cannot keep distance inside.
- Practice physical distancing: 6 feet from those you don’t live with.
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water.
- Follow the Executive Order and heed the guidance provided by public health officials.
