Georgia approached 1,100 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday night.
The state Department of Public Health said the state has 1,097 confirmed cases of the strain of the coronavirus that’s caused a global pandemic.
For the first time, DPH has broken out the number of patients who are hospitalized. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 361 people hospitalized from the virus.
Thirty-eight people had died.
One Walton County resident was confirmed to have had COVID-19, a case first announced by the state at noon Tuesday. Piedmont Walton Hospital said the person was not a patient at the Monroe facility.
DPH said 91% of people affected by COVID-19 are 18 and up, with 35% in the 65-and-older group.
It’s affecting men and women about equally.
The virus has its highest total impact on two metro counties, with Fulton at 191 confirmed cases and DeKalb at 107. Dougherty County in southwest Georgia has had 101 cases.
Rounding out the five hardest hit are Cobb with 90 cases and Bartow with 76.
Among counties surrounding Walton, Gwinnett has had 46 confirmed cases, Rockdale eight, Newton six, Oconee five, Barrow two and Morgan one.