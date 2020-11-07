President-elect Joe Biden pledged to work to unite the nation in the wake of a divisive election.
The Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Biden, the Democratic nominee and vice president to Barack Obama, on Saturday morning. That put Biden over the top in electoral votes.
A later decision in Biden’s favor in Nevada gives the Democrat 290 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214.
Georgia remains too close to call, as the secretary of state’s office showed Biden clinging to a lead of 7,248 votes out of nearly 4.98 million cast.
If the numbers hold, Biden would be the first Democrat to carry Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Walton County numbers are official as of Friday night. Voters here gave Trump 74% of 50,812 votes.
“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris,” Biden, 77, said in a statement. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted, proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”
Harris, a California senator, will become the first woman in one of the nation’s top two offices.
The president- and vice president-elect planned to address the nation at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, Trump golfed in Virginia and claimed Biden and the media were rushing to judgment.
“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want to truth to be exposed,” Trump said in a statement.
“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”
Trump declared his victory the morning after the election in 2016, also before any state certified its results.
The president promised legal action starting Monday “to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., who represents Walton County in Congress, said in a tweet the media is trying to rush the decision. He has spent the days since the election claiming issues with voter systems in several states and calling the handling of Georgia’s election “embarrassing.”
The mainstream media — on behalf of their Democrat pals — are trying to convince the American people this is already over.It's not!They spent 4 years refusing to admit @realDonaldTrump won 2016 but don't want to allow even a few days to ensure every legal vote is counted!— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) November 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.