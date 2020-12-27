LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Georgia’s senators said they’re working to get leniency for Skylar Mack, the college student from Loganville being held in a Cayman Islands prison for breaking COVID-19 rules.
In a joint statement Sunday, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue said they sent a letter to the acting consul general at the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, on behalf of Mack, 18, and her family.
“We write today in regard to the recent arrest and detainment of Skylar Mack, a U.S. citizen and resident of Georgia, in the Cayman Islands,” the senators wrote on Christmas Day. “It is our understanding that Ms. Mack has formally requested the Prerogative of Mercy and we wish to express our support for her family’s call for leniency.”
Mack was ordered to stay in quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in the Cayman Islands, which imposed strict guidelines to deter the spread of COVID-19.
She went there to watch her 24-year-old boyfriend, Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet, perform in a water sports competition. But she left her isolation after just two days and removed a location tracking device from her wrist, according to news reports.
Mack and Ramgeet were arrested after police saw them mingling in the crowd without wearing masks or practicing social distancing at a reception, the Cayman Compass reported.
A court sentenced them to fines and community service, but prosecutors appealed, and four-month prison sentences were imposed for both in Grand Court.
Those sentences were reduced last week to two months.
Mack has issued a formal apology and asked “for the forgiveness of the community.”
She was a 2019 graduate of Loganville High School, now studying pre-med at Mercer University.
“Ms. Mack has admitted guilt, regrets her actions, paid a substantial fine, and been incarcerated for over a week,” the senators wrote. “However, it is the sincere hope of her parents that she can safely and expeditiously return home to continue her studies as a pre-med student at Mercer University.
“Her family has also expressed serious concern about her safety, as she has received numerous threats against her life following the publicity of her case.”
Mack’s family has asked President Donald Trump for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.