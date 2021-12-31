MONROE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Morgan, Oconee and Walton counties.
A storm that earlier caused damage in the Covington area has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a warning that will be in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.
The warning covers east central Walton, southeastern Oconee and northwestern Morgan counties.
Just after 6:20 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over the Ebenezer community, about 7 miles southeast of Monroe, moving east at 25 mph.
Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud, the weather service said.
Locations in the warned area include Watkinsville, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop and Farmington, plus the Ebenezer community.
Tornado Warning including North High Shoals GA, Bostwick GA, Bishop GA until 7:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/CJsghJSZMw— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 31, 2021
