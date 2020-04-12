MONROE, Ga. — Longtime Monroe City Councilman Wayne Adcock died late Saturday night.
He was 64.
Adcock was a Monroe native and the longest-serving councilman.
“Wayne’s love and dedication to serving the citizens of Monroe is unquestionable,” Mayor John Howard said in a statement.
“He was a husband, father, public servant and neighbor, but most importantly he was an amazing friend to anyone he met.”
Adcock told The Tribune years ago he got into politics after the 1993 downburst when he and his son participated in a community cleanup project.
“This effort left me with a strong sense of community and working together with other volunteers to accomplish what seemed like an overwhelming task,” he said.
Later that year, he ran for the District 6 seat vacated when Dr. Craig Taylor resigned to run for mayor.
Adcock served through 2009, when he lost by seven votes to political newcomer Spencer Seay.
But Seay resigned the seat after just a few weeks in office and Adcock was unopposed in a special election to fill out the term.
His colleagues had elected Adcock vice mayor.
He earned the Certificate of Dedication from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute at the 2017 Georgia Municipal Association convention. It’s one of the most prestigious training awards GMA bestows on elected officials.
“Vice Mayor Adcock serves as an example to other city officials across the state,” Executive Director Lamar Norton said then.
Adcock was reelected without opposition in 2017. The city will call a special election to fill the term through the end of 2021, with the seat up for a full term in the November 2021 municipal elections.
Funeral information was not immediately available.