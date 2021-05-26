MONROE, Ga. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia’s Duck Derby will soon release 6,000 rubber ducks onto the Alcovy River for a $10,000 grand prize finish line.
This year the organization’s event will be virtual and can be viewed live at 10 a.m. July 3 at on the club’s Facebook page at @BGCNCG.
“During these unprecedented times, supporting Duck Derby ensures that the youth who need us most continue to receive our support and care,” Bob Mackey, president and CEO, said. “Duck Derby supports not only our summer programming, but also our daily operations within our clubs. With your community support we’re able to continue world class programming and implement new programming for the 2021-2022 calendar year.”
Each club sells individual ducks to raise funds for its club programming. Duck Derby’s luck has struck Walton before with a winner the first year the event was held.
“We’re hoping to see another winner from Walton County this year, especially since it will be the first year we’ve held the event here in our county,” Heather Boyce, WCBGC Board member and Duck Derby chair, said. “With each duck you purchase from our Walton Club, you’re continuing to offer the youth who need us the most quality and life-changing programing.”
There are three other great prizes to be won at this year’s Duck Derby alongside the $10,000 grand prize. Those prizes are $500, $1,000 and a golf package for The Oaks Golf Course in Conyers.
If you’d like to learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia’s Duck Derby and how to support Walton County Boys & Girls Club with Duck Sales, visit www.bgcncg.com/duckderby and select Walton Club.
