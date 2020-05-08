MONROE, Ga. — County school district officials said Friday they've made the decision to delay graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Walton County School District issued this statement Friday morning:
Based on current state and local guidance, WCSD has made the difficult decision to postpone all May 2020 graduation ceremonies to June 18, 19 and 20 with Monroe Area being first, followed by Loganville and then Walnut Grove. Monroe Area and Loganville ceremonies will be held at 8 p.m. and Walnut Grove will hold its ceremony at 9 a.m. If schools cannot hold ceremonies in June but can in July, the dates will be July 16, 17, 18 at the same times listed above. If ceremonies in June or July are not possible due to state and local guidelines, graduates will be honored through virtual ceremonies.