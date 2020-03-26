MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe City Council and Walton County Board of Commissioners will conduct emergency called meetings Thursday.
Both will be to consider resolutions dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Monroe council will be meeting via Zoom, an online networking program. Citizens may log in to view the meeting at zoom.us. Enter meeting ID No. 230-169-106. Or, to dial in and listen to the audio, call 646-558-8656.
The Board of Commissioners meeting will be conducted by telephone at noon. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live, on the county government's page.
Commissioners are expected to declare a local emergency order that stops short of mandating a curfew, as nearby governments like Newton and Rockdale counties, and the Athens-Clarke County unified government, have done.
A public meeting notice said a copy of the order will be posted after the meeting at waltoncountyga.gov.