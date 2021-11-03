One of the driving forces behind the founding of our great nation is the idea of meritocracy. That is, success is not limited to the well-born or wealthy but to those who work hard and stand out among the competition.
Although there are those of a particular political persuasion who find it unfair and want to use the power of government to even things out, I think most people find merit-based success not only fairer but infinitely more rewarding. But that’s a column for another time and another section of the newspaper.
I mention this in light of this week’s regular-season finale between George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian Academy. Putting it mildly, it’s been a tough year for our local private schools.
Between them, they have one win. GWA edged out Crawford County the third week of the season while LCA is winless. Each is allowing nearly 40 points a game while scoring a touchdown or less.
Despite their futility, this week’s winner will earn a berth in the Class A private school playoffs.
To which I have to ask, really?
No knock on either school. In fact, I think the coaches and players should be admired for continuing to work hard at practice each week and play hard every Friday night without, in most cases, a chance of winning.
While their games have been hard to watch, I’ve found it inspiring to see them fighting until the bitter end. But I also find it troubling that either should be rewarded with a spot in the postseason, where they’ll be quickly and easily dispatched by a far superior opponent.
The playoffs are supposed to be the end result of a good season, which neither the Lions or Bulldogs have had by any measure.
Neither should be faulted for the situation they find themselves in. They are just playing the preposterous hand they’ve been dealt by the Georgia High School Association.
In 2012, after years of griping by public schools that privates had an unfair advantage, GHSA divided Class A schools into public and private classifications in an attempt to “level the playing field.” For privates, the result was a division that included just 39 football-playing schools.
The typical state playoff bracket has room for 32 teams (eight regions with the top four teams getting playoff bids). That means 82% of teams will make the postseason.
Of the eight regions, three have four or fewer teams, meaning everyone is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs before the season kicks off.
As a result, the regular season is rendered virtually meaningless, and a postseason bid is almost a given.
And how’s this all worked out as far as leveling the playing field? In the nine seasons since the move, one team (Eagles Landing Christian Academy) has finished first six times in the private class. Among the publics, two teams have combined to win five state titles.
Interestingly, in the 10 years before the split, a private school won the Class A title just twice.
Tinkering with the classifications hasn’t helped because the best programs always find a way to rise to the top. Such is the result of a meritocracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.