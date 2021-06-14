LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Branden Whitfield, the vice chairman of the Loganville Development Authority, said he intends to run for City Council.
The at-large election for three seats plus mayor will be Nov. 2.
In his announcement, Whitfield said he owns and operates three local businesses and serves as a vice president in the Loganville Legacy Lions Club.
He is an Eagle Scout and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University.
“I owe the city of Loganville a great debt for raising me to be who I am and for what I’ve accomplished in my life, and I want to do my civic duty to use my talents to lead Loganville into the future with the hard work ethic instilled in me from a young age,” Whitfield said in a statement.
“I’m a third-generation Loganvillian with deep ties to the area. I take great pride in being from Loganville, the city where I’ve grown up. I’ve met and married my wife, Rebecca Whitfield, in, and where I’m raising my 3-year-old daughter.
“I want to keep Loganville a great place for her to grow up in and a place she would be proud to stay in. I don’t want Loganville to turn into a pass-through city without a soul and lacking a proper downtown like other cities on (Highway) 78 have become.”
Whitfield said he was involved in organizing the first Battle of the Bands this spring and the upcoming summit for local businesses through his role on the LDA. He credited the city’s events team for helping pump life into businesses.
“I decided to run for council to help local businesses be more successful and to aid in turning Main Street into a viable destination area to live, work, play,” he said.
“We need development on Main Street for the future of Loganville. It hasn’t improved in a long time, and I’m not saying I want 800 apartments, but some downtown loft-style apartment condos above shops/boutiques would be good with me because that makes downtown more viable to get the shops and restaurants we all want.”
Whitfield said it’s important to ensure the buildings have an “attractive” look with accessible parking.
“Most citizens believe our downtown Main Street is unattractive and voting for me, we can get a better Main Street and still keep a small-town feel and I’ll work my hardest in helping local business succeed,” he said.
Seats held by Danny Ford, Anne Huntsinger and Lisa Newberry are up for election this fall. Ford said he is not seeking reelection and Newberry said she does plan to run for a second term.
Huntsinger said she’s undecided but leaning toward running again.
Mayor Rey Martinez is not running for reelection but is running for state House in 2022. Loganville Development Authority Chairman Skip Baliles, who served on the council from 2012-20, is running for mayor.
