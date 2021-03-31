Spring is a busy time for the GHSA as baseball, track and field, slow pitch softball, golf, tennis, lacrosse, riflery, soccer, literary and gymnastics are well underway. All winter sports have been completed, and thanks and congratulations should be given to all participating member schools.
This has been a difficult year at best and moving indoors for winter sports caused concerns for us all. But our member schools did an awesome job in safely providing opportunities for our students. I am sure we have all breathed a collective sigh of relief as we move outdoors for most spring competitions.
We have crowned eight State Champions in basketball and special thanks go out to Ernie Yarbrough, Basketball Administrator, for providing well-run championships. I also want to thank the Macon Coliseum and its staff for a great job hosting our event and providing a safe venue.
At the time of this writing, the legislature is winding up this year’s session. The Dexter Mosely Act, which is the bill allowing home schooled students to participate in sports and activities, has passed the senate with a vote of 39-15 and the House 149-13. A summary of the bill is provided below.
“A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Part 14 of Article 6 of Chapter 2 of
Title 20 of the O.C.G.A., relating to other educational programs under the “Quality Basic Education Act,” so as to authorize home study students in grades six through 12 to participate in extracurricular and interscholastic activities in the student's resident public school system; to provide that home study students shall complete one qualifying course during any semester the student participates in an extracurricular or interscholastic activity in the student's resident public school system; to amend Code Section 20-2-690 of the O.C.G.A., relating to educational entities and requirements for private schools and home study programs; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.”
While the bill allows home-schooled student participation, they will have the same eligibility requirements as current GHSA student-athletes do regarding required units passed and accumulated. And students must be enrolled in a course approved by the school, they must participate in the zoned school and, if a student withdraws from the zoned school to become home schooled, the student will be ruled ineligible for one calendar year. Should the bill move forward and be signed into law, and it appears that it will, eligibility will be filed through a form similar to the MT form.
There have also been transgender bills in both the senate and the house designed to prevent biological males to compete in girls sports. This has become a hot political topic and I don’t believe anything will be passed this session, although anything is possible. The current GHSA policy regarding gender is that the GHSA accepts the gender determination provided by the local school district.
Thank you for all of your efforts in providing sports and activities for your students in this most unusual year and I wish you the best of luck as you direct your schools through the final months of this school year. Hopefully as more of our state become vaccinated we will move closer to normalcy next year. As always feel free to give us a call if we can do anything for you.
Dr. Robin Hines is the Executive Director of the Georgia High School Association. His email is robin.hines@ghsa.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.