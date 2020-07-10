COVINGTON, Ga. — Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. is being remembered Friday with a memorial service in the courthouse that now bears his name.
Johnson, a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit, died July 1 at age 61.
A public memorial service and visitation were scheduled for Friday afternoon at the newly renamed Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. Judicial Center. The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted this week to change the name in memory of the Newton native who helped integrate local schools and was the first Black judge in the circuit.
Chief Judge John M. Ott was scheduled to speak, along with the Rev. Ralph L. Thompson Jr., the senior pastor of Columbia Drive United Methodist Church.
Senior Judge Samuel D. Ozburn and Judges Eugene M. Benton and Ken Wynne also were on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.