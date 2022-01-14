MONROE, Ga. — Black ice is likely on north Georgia roads Sunday night and Monday morning as a quick-moving winter storm makes its way through the region.
The National Weather Service forecast for the Athens area including Walton County shows a 90% chance of rain showers Saturday night, transitioning to snow and freezing rain after midnight.
Lows will be in the lower 30s with northwest winds of 10-20 mph.
Expect windy and colder conditions Sunday with rain showers, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers continuing into the afternoon.
Temperatures should hold steady in the lower 30s with northeast winds of 10-20 mph and gusts to around 35 mph.
The chance of precipitation will be 90%, ending by Sunday night when lows fall into the upper 20s.
Expect sun again by Monday with highs back into the upper 30s.
The Georgia Department of Transportation began to mobilize its brine trucks Friday and was getting other materials ready as needed.
“We are monitoring the storm closely and adjusting response plans as needed,” GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said.
“As the forecast has evolved, it has become more likely that a significant area of Georgia will experience icy conditions as part of the incoming storm system. Ice adds a level of complexity, as well as increased danger, for our crews and motorists.”
McMurry said GDOT is anticipating downed trees, limbs and power lines.
“It is critical that motorists take this storm system very seriously and stay off the roads through the end of the event to give our crews the space needed to work,” he said.
Brine treatments were expected to continue into Sunday, McMurry said.
