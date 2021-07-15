SOPERTON, Ga. — A major crash has closed Interstate 16, the route connecting middle Georgia with the coast.
And a fix may not be coming anytime soon.
The highway is closed for a 7-mile stretch in Treutlen County after a large dump trailer hit the state Route 86 bridge and shifted it nearly 6 feet.
Georgia Department of Transportation engineers were on the scene Thursday morning to evaluate the problem but had no timeframe for when the road might reopen.
A detour was being put in place Thursday morning, but motorists were encouraged to find an alternative route given the anticipated traffic volumes.
Drivers going toward Macon must take the Swainsboro exit (Exit 78) and turn right onto U.S. 221 north. Take Highway 221 to U.S. 80 West, through Adrian, turn left onto state Route 15, and reenter I-16 at Exit 71.
Drivers going toward Savannah must take the Soperton/Adrian exit (Exit 71), turn right onto state Route 15 through Soperton, turn left onto state Route 46, turn left onto state Route 56 and reenter I-16 at Exit 78.
GDOT encourages drivers to call 511 or visit 511ga.org for up-to-date information.
