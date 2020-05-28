LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Groovin’ on the Green concert series in downtown Loganville will resume in June.
Tobi Lee with Mustang Sally will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 19 to start the eighth season of the city’s summer concert series. Stone Mountain Park was announced Thursday as the event’s headline sponsor.
“Stone Mountain Park is pleased to support the 2020 Groovin’ on the Green concerts and looks forward to a safe and entertaining summer series,” Bill Stephens, CEO of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, said.
The Memorial Association is a state authority charged with managing the park.
“Georgians are eager to get outdoors and mingle safely with friends and family. This concert series provides just that opportunity,” Stephens said.
The concert series takes place May through September on the third Friday of each month. The May concert, featuring the Swingin’ Medallions, was rescheduled for July 31.
“Normally the concert series is part of a busy slate of events in May for us. But we canceled all of the events for May and kept our fingers crossed we would be able to have some events in June,” Kristy Daniel, events and marketing director for the city, said.
“As state guidelines lessened and people emerged from the sheltered life created by COVID-19, we felt doing the concert series would be an opportunity for us to help ease back into whatever will be a normal way of life moving forward.”