BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — Walton County and Loganville firefighters worked quickly to stop the spread of a fire at a home Wednesday night.
Walton County Fire Rescue, with aid from Loganville Fire Department, responded to the fire in the 7300 block Raleigh Way, Bethlehem, at 7:35 p.m.
Assistant Chief Craig League of the county said the fire was active when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to attack quickly and stop the spread of the fire.
“All of the occupants were able to escape, although sadly there were two canines that perished in the home,” League said.
He said the fire caused major smoke and water damage to the home’s interior.
Two adults and a child were displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.