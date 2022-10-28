Walnut Grove had a shot to get to the second round, just needing one more hit in the bottom of the seventh.
West Laurens, however, made a good play on a hopping grounder from Abby Miller and got the final out to escape with a 6-5 decision Thursday afternoon at the Georgia High School Athletics Association AAAA Tournament at the Columbus Sports Plex.
The loss sends Walnut Grove, 23-12, to the bottom bracket it faces the winner of the Islands-Wayne County game Friday at 1 p.m. at the Sports Plex.
West Laurens scored twice in the top of the seventh to break the 4-all tie. Makayla Register hit a solo home run off Malorie Watson to give West Laurens the lead.
They then added insurance when Kaylee Lloyd fought off six foul balls before getting a hit into left to score Katelyn Wilson for a 6-4 lead.
Haley Carroll answered for the Lady Warriors with a solo shot to left to cut the lead to 6-4.
Katelyn Donegan singled and Madison Whitley followed up an out later with her fourth hit of the game with one out.
West Laurens pitcher Tannah Cobb got out of the jab by getting an field out from Graycee Abbott. Then Miller grounded out to short with two runners in scoring position.
Walnut Grove started Becca Schad and it was a tough go in the first inning as West Laurens scored four runs.
Two came in on a single by Katelynn Wilson. Alyssa Jones and Lloyd also had RBI hits.
Schad did have a scoreless second that included a strikeout.
Watson came back to start the third inning.
Walnut Grove did cut into the lead in the bottom of the second when Kaitlyn Donagan and Meeshun Taylor reached. Madison Whitley loaded the bases with a single.
With one out, Abby Miller roped a hit into left and it scored Donagan and Taylor to make it 4-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, three straight singles loaded the bases for the Lady Warriors. A slow roller by Katelyn Donegan was enough for a fourth hit and a run scored by Alyssa Cruz to make it 4-3.
Following an out, Madison Whitley got her third hit of the day with a single to left to score Carroll and tie the game at 4.
Madison Whitley led Walnut Grove with four hits. Donegan had three hits as did Watson.
Watson went five innings of relief and pitched four scoreless to help the Lady Warriors back into the game.
Walnut Grove 2,
Whitewater 1
Malorie Watson pitched out of a sixth inning jam and then added a scoreless seventh inning to lead Walnut Grove past unbeaten and AAAA’s No. 1 ranked Whitewater in the opening round of the Georgia Fastpitch Softball Tournament in Columbus.
Wednesday’s opening win moved the Lady Warriors, 23-11, into Thursday’s second round against West Laurens, who beat Newnan Heritage 2-1, Wednesday.
Watson was locked in a tight duel with Whitewater’s Maleigh Coffield. Both teams scored a run in the first inning.
Walnut Grove took the lead in the fourth inning at 2-1.
Whitewater threatened to tie the game in the sixth. They had two on with a runner on third but Watson struck out Madison Barnes and then got Kyler Keel to pop up to short to end the inning.
Watson worked around a leadoff single in the seventh by getting three straight pop ups to end the game. The hit was only the third of the game for Whitewater.
Watson finished with 10 strikeouts.
Coffield allowed just two hits and struck out 14.
