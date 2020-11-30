MONROE, Ga. — It didn’t stick to roads, but snow fell in Walton County on Monday night for the first time this season.
The high temperature only reached 45 on Monday at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport in Monroe, and the windchill dropped to 28 by 9:35 p.m.
Low temperatures are expected to be in the 20s through midweek before a slight warming trend on Thursday night, just in time for the Downtown Monroe Christmas Parade. But, that warmer weather also includes a 30% chance of rain in the forecast.
The parade will be from 6:30 until 8 p.m.
The forecast is clear for Saturday night when Loganville has its annual Christmas parade.
