LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for help to find two people who broke into a car and stole a gun and credit cards.
It happened at a home on Range Way off Rosebud Road in unincorporated Loganville.
Gwinnett County police said the man and woman stole a handgun and wallet that contained several credit cards. After the theft, they used the credit cards to buy gift cards at Kroger and food from the Red Crawfish restaurant on Athens Highway.
While they were at the restaurant, the female suspect stole the server’s cellphone when he wasn’t looking.
Surveillance video at the restaurant captured clear images of the man and woman.
If you have information about the suspects, contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Cite case No. 20-062276.
