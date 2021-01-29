MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Chamber of Commerce held its 73rd annual Banquet Reception Thursday night to hand out its usual slate of awards in commemorating a most unusual year.
Renee Park, the 2020 chamber chair, said that 2020 did not keep the Walton business community from experiencing great accomplishments and growth.
“Despite the pandemic, this has been a great year for the chamber of commerce,” Park said.
Park pointed to some of the chamber’s successes over the previous year, from 17 ribbon cuttings and 10 groundbreakings despite the shaky economy, as well as a 92% member retention rate as the chamber held a variety of events, including the launch of its capital campaign, digital workshops and other events both before and after the early year lockdown.
Park also announced the winners of the chamber’s annual awards, designed to recognize those who worked hard to benefit Walton County over the course of the previous year.
Park led off with Ambassador of the Year, given to the chamber volunteer ambassador who attended the most events and provided the most aid to chamber aims, as represented in a point system.
“These ambassadors are asked to do a lot,” Park said. “Our ambassadors, as is fitting of the title, are often the face and first point of contact for the chamber to new members and businesses throughout the county.”
Joshua Wilson, with Push Motion, received the trophy.
Shane Short, with the Development Authority of Walton County, announced the winner of the Industry of the Year award, which went to Facebook for its deep investment in the community last year.
“They haven’t even opened their doors yet and they’re doing so much,” Short said of the social media company, which is building a data center in the Stanton Springs industrial park that will create more than 200 jobs.
Facebook provided nearly $1.5 million in grants to local schools and businesses last year, including $370,000 to Social Circle City Schools to buy new Chromebooks for students and a $175,000 small business grant program administered by the chamber that helped 73 local companies.
Teri Smiley, president of the chamber, said it was a wonderful gesture that benefitted many.
“It was a no-brainer for the Walton County Chamber to agree to take this lead,” Smiley said on giving out the grant money. “We were able to grant $1000-$2500 per business, again, helping 73 total local businesses here. We cannot thank Facebook enough for this boost for our local business community.”
The Member of the Year award was given to the company that, as a previous Member of the Month, was seen to best represent Walton County in a momentous year, and Park announced that company was The Houston Group CPA in Between.
“During the pandemic, this owner offered workshops on the PPP Loans and compared those and the EIDL loan to give companies a better understanding of both and which might be the best fit for their business,” Park said.
Finally, Park gave out the Public Servant of the Year award which, given the nature of 2020, went not to an individual, but the entire staff of Piedmont Walton for their work on the frontlines as health care workers.
“For the dedication, long hours and true compassion for the citizens of Walton County, we are honored to present the Public Servant of the Year award, not just to one person but to a group of people,” Park said. “As you all know, 2020 was a year none of us expected — a global pandemic hitting us at the end of the first quarter and as it turns out even harder here locally in December 2020 and January 2021. We cannot imagine the emotions that our healthcare workers have dealt with over the past year and continue to deal with even now. Thank you, thank you, thank you for all that you do.”
Finally, Park passed the gavel to the 2021 chair, Ned Butler with Reliant Homes.
“I am here to serve you as chair in 2021,” Butler said. “We have embarked on a new day for the chamber.”
